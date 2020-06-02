Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Decreases Stock Position in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its position in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Medpace were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Medpace by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 4.7% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medpace alerts:

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $89.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 1.22. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $53.10 and a 52-week high of $109.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.06 and a 200 day moving average of $83.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $230.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.23 million. Medpace had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 16.96%. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MEDP. BidaskClub raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered Medpace from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks raised Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Medpace from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Medpace from $105.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medpace presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.29.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.