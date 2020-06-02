Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Grows Stake in BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.07% of BMC Stock worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BMC Stock during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its position in BMC Stock by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 114,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider David E. Flitman acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.16 per share, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 138,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,684.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy D. Johnson acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.31 per share, for a total transaction of $43,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,364.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BMCH shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of BMC Stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of BMC Stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of BMC Stock from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BMC Stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.45.

NASDAQ:BMCH opened at $26.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.29. BMC Stock Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $31.67.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $920.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BMC Stock Holdings Inc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

