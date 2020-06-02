Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $767,000 Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 30,600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Old Republic International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 49,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC raised its stake in Old Republic International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 22,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Old Republic International by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Old Republic International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 52,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Aldo C. Zucaro bought 5,000 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $80,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,295,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,760,132.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 13,700 shares of company stock worth $207,401 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ORI opened at $15.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.44 and its 200-day moving average is $19.59. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $24.10.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.24. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 45.65%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ORI shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Old Republic International from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine cut Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

