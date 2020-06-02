Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $795,000 Stock Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,300 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KGC. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 154,318,524 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $731,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962,520 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 42,616,178 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $169,931,000 after purchasing an additional 723,017 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $79,059,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 13,888,138 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $65,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 11,692,107 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,534,000 after acquiring an additional 50,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $6.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $7.67.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The mining company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $879.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.48 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

KGC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, May 7th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.60 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.94.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

