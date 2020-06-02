Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $860,000 Stock Holdings in Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its position in Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRTS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,211,188 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $92,183,000 after buying an additional 98,343 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,066,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 83,618 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 31,708 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 366.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 35,738 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 28,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,667 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,411,000 after purchasing an additional 23,631 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $103.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Virtus Investment Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.20.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTS opened at $92.98 on Tuesday. Virtus Investment Partners Inc has a 12 month low of $55.37 and a 12 month high of $141.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.16 and a 200-day moving average of $106.25. The company has a market capitalization of $715.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.60.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.20. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $127.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.39 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners Inc will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.11%.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

