Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $889,000 Stock Position in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,464,000. Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $39,732,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 5,573.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,014,000 after purchasing an additional 182,185 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 408,547 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $66,119,000 after purchasing an additional 176,009 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $18,477,000. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CSL opened at $122.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.41. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 4.33. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.55 and a fifty-two week high of $169.86.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.13%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CSL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.13.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

