Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $898,000 Position in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Trex were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trex by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Trex by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Trex by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 39,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Trex by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Trex by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TREX shares. B. Riley upped their price target on Trex from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Trex in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.91.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $120.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 44.49 and a beta of 1.70. Trex Company Inc has a 52 week low of $56.22 and a 52 week high of $132.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $200.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.40 million. Trex had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trex Company Inc will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Trex Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

