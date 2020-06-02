Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $819,000 in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 72,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.11% of Waddell & Reed Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 1,419.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 5,763 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,973 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter.

WDR stock opened at $13.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $855.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.50. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $18.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day moving average of $14.75.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $263.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WDR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Waddell & Reed Financial from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Waddell & Reed Financial from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Waddell & Reed Financial has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $13.83.

Waddell & Reed Financial Company Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

