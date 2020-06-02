Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $849,000 in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.08% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 537.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2,487.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 207.3% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $86.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.11. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.35 and a 1-year high of $107.86.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $211.62 million for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 22.95%.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th.

In other John B. Sanfilippo & Son news, Director Daniel M. Wright sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $110,851.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,407.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.35% of the company’s stock.

JBSS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti lowered shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

