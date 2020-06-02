Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Lowers Stake in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 20.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Coherus Biosciences were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 244.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 378.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 27.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Coherus Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In other Coherus Biosciences news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 5,000 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $77,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,428 shares of company stock worth $187,969. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CHRS stock opened at $18.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Coherus Biosciences Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.91.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $116.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.25 million. Coherus Biosciences had a net margin of 33.42% and a return on equity of 190.82%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coherus Biosciences Inc will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coherus Biosciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

