Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Raises Stock Position in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 41.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.14% of Meredith worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Meredith by 5,521.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Meredith by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Meredith by 417.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meredith in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Meredith by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Meredith news, Director Donald C. Berg bought 1,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.50 per share, with a total value of $34,460.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,953.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donald C. Berg bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.35 per share, for a total transaction of $50,875.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,304.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 17,800 shares of company stock worth $384,022. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

MDP has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Meredith from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Meredith from $44.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of MDP opened at $15.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $678.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.99. Meredith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $701.70 million during the quarter. Meredith had a negative net margin of 8.39% and a positive return on equity of 32.80%.

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

