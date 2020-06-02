Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 1,000 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 209.9% during the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 62,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,521,000 after buying an additional 42,550 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 156,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,277,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,291,000 after buying an additional 12,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 39,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,597,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director James C. Moyer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.34, for a total value of $1,953,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 304,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,443,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $225,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,297,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,242 shares of company stock worth $38,838,244 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPWR opened at $209.75 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.11 and a 12-month high of $219.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 85.96, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.23.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $165.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.22.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

