Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 6,300 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 712 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. HM Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hexcel by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 14,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Hexcel by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Hexcel alerts:

HXL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Hexcel from $68.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Vertical Research lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Hexcel from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Hexcel from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

NYSE HXL opened at $36.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.19. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $87.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $541.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.29 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nick L. Stanage purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.15 per share, with a total value of $903,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,790,317.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.