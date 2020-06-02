Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Trims Holdings in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.07% of Atrion worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Atrion during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Atrion by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atrion during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Atrion during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Atrion during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

Atrion stock opened at $641.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $653.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $685.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 0.16. Atrion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $579.00 and a fifty-two week high of $915.96.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $43.59 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Atrion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th.

Atrion Profile

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications worldwide. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

