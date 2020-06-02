Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Trims Stock Position in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Third Point Reinsurance were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 25,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 34,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 21,750 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,601,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,276,000 after buying an additional 200,458 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 1,245.8% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 228,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 211,778 shares during the period. 69.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Justin J. Brenden purchased 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $98,322.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher S. Coleman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.11 per share, with a total value of $71,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPRE opened at $7.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.06. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.99) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by $0.11. Third Point Reinsurance had a net margin of 20.42% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of ($38.71) million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TPRE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Third Point Reinsurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Third Point Reinsurance from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th.

About Third Point Reinsurance

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

