Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 54.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 35.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 30.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 67,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 15,905 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 27.5% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 24.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 23.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 666,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,141,000 after acquiring an additional 125,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William W. Helman bought 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.74 per share, with a total value of $497,148.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,200 shares in the company, valued at $740,848. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VNO shares. Cfra decreased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $73.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.73.

VNO opened at $38.13 on Tuesday. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $27.64 and a twelve month high of $68.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 2.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.50 and its 200-day moving average is $53.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 161.97%. The firm had revenue of $444.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 75.64%.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

