WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in WEX were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WEX. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in WEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in WEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in WEX by 334.4% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in WEX by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in WEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WEX alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on WEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on WEX from $237.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on WEX from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on WEX from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on WEX from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. WEX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.44.

In related news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total value of $83,484.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,292.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Roberto Simon sold 9,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total value of $1,098,093.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,218.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEX opened at $152.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.91. WEX Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $236.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.25 and its 200-day moving average is $172.54.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $431.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.21 million. WEX had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that WEX Inc will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEX Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.