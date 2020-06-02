WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 128,175 Shares of Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) by 134.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,175 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.29% of Apergy worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,923,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its stake in Apergy by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,274,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,816,000 after acquiring an additional 894,418 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Apergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,480,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Apergy by 97.3% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,039,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 512,741 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Apergy by 847.1% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 555,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,753,000 after acquiring an additional 496,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APY opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $702.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Apergy Corp has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $34.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.71 and its 200 day moving average is $19.35.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Apergy had a negative net margin of 57.05% and a positive return on equity of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $261.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apergy Corp will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on APY shares. Evercore ISI cut Apergy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Stephens raised their price objective on Apergy from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on Apergy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Apergy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.02.

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

