WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 14,970 Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,970 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.34% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 173.1% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 293.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,746 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,028,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the period. 83.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $15.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $425.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $27.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.76 and its 200 day moving average is $17.40.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.41 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 1.24%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is 34.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Schnitzer Steel Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

