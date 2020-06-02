WINTON GROUP Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its stake in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 55.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,412 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 47,153 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 25.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 11,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

Shares of DHI stock opened at $54.99 on Tuesday. D. R. Horton Inc has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $62.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 7.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.60.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. D. R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.32%.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $51,295.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,590 shares in the company, valued at $359,616.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $93,134.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,243 shares of company stock valued at $167,174 in the last ninety days. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of D. R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of D. R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. D. R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.50.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.