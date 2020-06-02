WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.11% of Getty Realty worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Getty Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GTY. TheStreet lowered shares of Getty Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th.

In other Getty Realty news, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $219,100.00. Also, Director Leo Liebowitz sold 8,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $240,144.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 189,398 shares of company stock worth $3,848,087. 19.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GTY opened at $27.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Getty Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.36 and a twelve month high of $33.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.78.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $34.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.64 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 8.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.05%.

