WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,830 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Patterson Companies worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,027,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,007,000 after purchasing an additional 44,560 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 1,609.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,333,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,609 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,690,000 after purchasing an additional 49,909 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth $18,687,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 624.6% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 851,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,446,000 after purchasing an additional 734,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Shares of Patterson Companies stock opened at $19.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.93 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.65. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.53.

PDCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.44.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.