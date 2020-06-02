WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 147,514 Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 54.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 418,105 shares of the coal producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,514 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Peabody Energy by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,440 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Peabody Energy by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 9,620 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Peabody Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 249,790 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Peabody Energy by 29.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,948 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BTU opened at $3.04 on Tuesday. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $24.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The coal producer reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $846.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.98 million. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Peabody Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Clarkson Capital lowered Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.38.

In related news, COO Charles F. Meintjes sold 12,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total value of $37,454.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,714 shares in the company, valued at $409,362.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

