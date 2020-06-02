Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $80.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WWD. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set a hold rating for the company. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wood & Company cut shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $70.01 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.41. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a one year low of $46.51 and a one year high of $129.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.49.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.53. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $720.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.081 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,252,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,350,000 after purchasing an additional 218,678 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,333,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 95,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 113.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,877,000 after purchasing an additional 61,569 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 24.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 10,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

