Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to Post $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) will announce $0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $0.57. Fifth Third Bancorp posted earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 56.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to $1.84. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fifth Third Bancorp.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 9.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FITB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.11.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $19.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.14. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $31.64.

In other news, Director Katherine H. Blackburn bought 58,800 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $993,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 104,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,202.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,532,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.