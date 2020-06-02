Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Radware’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Radware reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Radware will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Radware.

Get Radware alerts:

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.52 million. Radware had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 8.29%. Radware’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

RDWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Radware in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Radware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Radware from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Radware currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Radware by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,795,000 after acquiring an additional 21,874 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Radware by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 55,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 9,506 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC boosted its position in Radware by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 677,602 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,469,000 after acquiring an additional 7,602 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Radware by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Radware by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 74,295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RDWR opened at $23.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.95, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.83. Radware has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $26.98.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

See Also: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Radware (RDWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.