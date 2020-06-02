Zacks: Analysts Expect QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for QEP Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is ($0.06). QEP Resources posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that QEP Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.65). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover QEP Resources.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.16. QEP Resources had a net margin of 33.59% and a return on equity of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $225.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.46 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QEP. ValuEngine cut shares of QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James cut shares of QEP Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of QEP Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.53.

NYSE QEP opened at $0.90 on Friday. QEP Resources has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $202.87 million, a P/E ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 4.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average of $2.23.

In other news, Director David A. Trice bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.11 per share, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Corporate insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 42.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,430,689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,169,000 after buying an additional 6,387,421 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,162,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,232,000 after buying an additional 1,608,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,943,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,748,000 after buying an additional 735,172 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 486.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,445,432 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 2,858,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of QEP Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

