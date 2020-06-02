Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) will announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for First Financial Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.30. First Financial Bancorp reported earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 55.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). First Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $149.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.27 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet downgraded First Financial Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 73,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 40,078 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 232,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $1,730,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Bancorp stock opened at $13.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.08. First Financial Bancorp has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $26.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. First Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.99%.

First Financial Bancorp Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

