Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,612 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,158 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,542,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $865,503,000 after acquiring an additional 42,671 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,196,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $628,081,000 after purchasing an additional 333,008 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,210,247 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $479,529,000 after purchasing an additional 127,380 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,561,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $383,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,151,000 after purchasing an additional 775,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBH opened at $126.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.32. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $74.37 and a fifty-two week high of $161.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.93 and its 200-day moving average is $132.48.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBH. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.72.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, CEO Bryan C. Hanson acquired 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.00 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,166,184. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

