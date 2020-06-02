Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,876 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,589 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZBH opened at $126.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.32. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $74.37 and a 52-week high of $161.11.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZBH. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.72.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, CEO Bryan C. Hanson purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $113.00 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,166,184. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

