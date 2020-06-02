Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $79,000 Stock Holdings in Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cadence Bancorp were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Cadence Bancorp by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,158,000 after purchasing an additional 131,997 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $3,290,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $986,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 331,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,016,000 after acquiring an additional 72,106 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CADE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Cadence Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cadence Bancorp from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Stephens upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.94.

In other Cadence Bancorp news, COO Samuel M. Tortorici purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $194,600.00. Also, Director Kathy N. Waller purchased 88,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $524,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 93,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,512.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 140,447 shares of company stock worth $907,551 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CADE stock opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 2.00. Cadence Bancorp has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $21.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.42.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Cadence Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $188.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Cadence Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.63%.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

