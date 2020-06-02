Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $81,000 Stock Holdings in Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) by 45.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,427 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Boise Cascade by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. 94.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered Boise Cascade from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. DA Davidson raised Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boise Cascade has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.75.

Shares of NYSE:BCC opened at $33.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.22 and a 200-day moving average of $33.66. Boise Cascade Co has a 12-month low of $20.08 and a 12-month high of $41.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.24.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.15). Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Boise Cascade Co will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

