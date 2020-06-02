Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.36–0.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.69-1.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.76 billion.Zynga also updated its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance to -0.17–0.17 EPS.

Shares of ZNGA opened at $9.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Zynga has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $9.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 138.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.35.

Get Zynga alerts:

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $424.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.51 million. Analysts expect that Zynga will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZNGA. Bank of America downgraded shares of Zynga from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.70 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Zynga from $5.60 to $6.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Zynga from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.15.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total value of $37,579.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 84,243 shares in the company, valued at $669,731.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 130,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,265.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 574,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,668,090 in the last three months. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.