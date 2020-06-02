Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Updates Q2 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) issued an update on its second quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.17–0.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $430-430 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $421.43 million.Zynga also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to -0.36–0.36 EPS.

NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $9.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 138.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Zynga has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $9.87.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $424.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.51 million. Zynga had a net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zynga will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZNGA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Zynga in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $11.50 price objective (up previously from $9.25) on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Zynga from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.15.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total transaction of $37,579.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,731.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 147,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $886,877.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,076.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 574,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,668,090 over the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

