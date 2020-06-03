$0.35 EPS Expected for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) will post $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for TowneBank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.49. TowneBank reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $1.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TowneBank.

Get TowneBank alerts:

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $137.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 8.27%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TOWN. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of TowneBank in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. BidaskClub cut TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. TowneBank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

NASDAQ TOWN opened at $18.52 on Wednesday. TowneBank has a one year low of $15.03 and a one year high of $29.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.31%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TowneBank during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of TowneBank by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 26,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of TowneBank by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 87,127 shares during the period. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

See Also: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TowneBank (TOWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.