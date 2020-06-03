$2.45 Billion in Sales Expected for LATAM Airlines Group SA (NYSE:LTM) This Quarter

Analysts expect LATAM Airlines Group SA (NYSE:LTM) to announce sales of $2.45 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for LATAM Airlines Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.57 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.34 billion. LATAM Airlines Group posted sales of $2.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Friday, May 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LATAM Airlines Group will report full year sales of $7.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $9.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.02 billion to $10.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover LATAM Airlines Group.

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The transportation company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. LATAM Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 6.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LTM shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of LATAM Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. HSBC upgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of LATAM Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. LATAM Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.57.

LTM opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $679.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.88. LATAM Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $12.16.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0942 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 3.6%. LATAM Airlines Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LTM. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 929.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9,540 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

LATAM Airlines Group Company Profile

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program.

