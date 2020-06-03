$369.90 Million in Sales Expected for Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) will announce sales of $369.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kronos Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $349.00 million and the highest is $390.79 million. Kronos Worldwide reported sales of $484.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide will report full year sales of $1.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kronos Worldwide.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.97 million. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 10.12%. Kronos Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share.

KRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of Kronos Worldwide stock opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.88. Kronos Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

In other Kronos Worldwide news, Vice Chairman Robert D. Graham acquired 5,000 shares of Kronos Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $37,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $122,925. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 15.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,852,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,632,000 after acquiring an additional 244,794 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,561,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,929,000 after acquiring an additional 167,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 652,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 20,013 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the first quarter worth $5,536,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 21,874 shares in the last quarter. 19.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kronos Worldwide (KRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.