4,066 Shares in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 21,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,954,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

LECO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $105.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.25.

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $83.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.65 and a 200-day moving average of $85.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.29 and a twelve month high of $98.32.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The company had revenue of $701.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.23 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 35.65%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.70%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

