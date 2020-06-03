$416.15 Million in Sales Expected for GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) will post sales of $416.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for GTT Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $421.61 million and the lowest is $405.60 million. GTT Communications posted sales of $433.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GTT Communications will report full-year sales of $1.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GTT Communications.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.93 million. GTT Communications had a negative return on equity of 27.24% and a negative net margin of 9.51%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GTT. SunTrust Banks cut shares of GTT Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GTT Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GTT Communications in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GTT Communications in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NYSE:GTT opened at $7.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.62. GTT Communications has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $24.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTT. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in GTT Communications by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in GTT Communications by 21.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in GTT Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in GTT Communications by 12.0% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in GTT Communications in the first quarter valued at $125,000. 72.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GTT Communications Company Profile

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services.

