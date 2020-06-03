56,647 Shares in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) Acquired by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 56,647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.32% of Lydall at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Lydall by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lydall by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,732 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 35,210 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lydall during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Lydall by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Lydall by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LDL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lydall from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Sidoti lifted their target price on Lydall from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lydall from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Lydall stock opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. Lydall, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $26.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $205.26 million, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 2.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.20.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.34. Lydall had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $200.53 million during the quarter.

Lydall Profile

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

