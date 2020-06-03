$9.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) will report $9.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.24 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.35 billion. Caterpillar reported sales of $14.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 37.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full-year sales of $40.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $38.89 billion to $43.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $42.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.83 billion to $45.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Caterpillar.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $162.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.63.

Shares of CAT opened at $123.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.43. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $150.55. The company has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

