Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 78,400 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 58.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Community Trust Bancorp from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock opened at $32.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.19. The company has a market capitalization of $581.82 million, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.45 and a 52 week high of $47.54.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $47.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.20 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 9.26%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 41.76%.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

