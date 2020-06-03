Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) by 46.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 100,702 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Par Pacific worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PARR. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Par Pacific by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,632,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,593,000 after buying an additional 234,949 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Par Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Par Pacific in the first quarter worth $121,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 107.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

In other Par Pacific news, CFO William Monteleone bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.67 per share, with a total value of $86,710.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 239,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,864.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Pate bought 62,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $404,240.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,818,049.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:PARR opened at $9.18 on Wednesday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $25.69.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.30 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PARR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Seaport Global Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $29.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Par Pacific from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.86.

Par Pacific Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

Featured Article: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.