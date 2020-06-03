Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 67.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,399 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in US Foods by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,086,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,664,000 after purchasing an additional 59,105 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 137.0% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 267,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after buying an additional 154,659 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 33.9% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 787,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,948,000 after buying an additional 199,269 shares during the period. Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in US Foods by 232.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 128,300 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of USFD opened at $19.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.74. US Foods Holding Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $43.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.94.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 12.72%. US Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on USFD. TheStreet downgraded US Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cfra downgraded shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on US Foods from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

