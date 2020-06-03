Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $781,000 Stock Holdings in Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Scholar Rock worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SRRK. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 414.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Scholar Rock during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Scholar Rock during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Scholar Rock by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SRRK opened at $17.36 on Wednesday. Scholar Rock Holding Corp has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $21.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.48. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 0.84.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $5.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 million. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 255.69% and a negative return on equity of 49.59%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock Holding Corp will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SRRK shares. ValuEngine raised Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

