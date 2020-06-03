Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $830,000 Stake in Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) by 73.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 439,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,793 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortress Biotech were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBIO. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Fortress Biotech during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

Shares of Fortress Biotech stock opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $246.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Fortress Biotech has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $3.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day moving average is $2.22.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 124.73% and a negative return on equity of 58.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

FBIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ala-Scalp and Triderm, which are used for the inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; and Ala-Quin, an antibacterial and antifungal cream.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.