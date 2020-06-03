Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $938,000 Holdings in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) by 7.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Guaranty Bancshares were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 10,473 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. 20.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $24.84 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $273.58 million, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.49. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $34.16.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $25.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

GNTY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

In other news, Director James S. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.33 per share, for a total transaction of $50,660.00. Also, Director James S. Bunch bought 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.74 per share, with a total value of $71,746.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,628. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 29.58% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

