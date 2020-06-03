Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $954,000 Stock Position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) by 8,558.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 412,341 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.78% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 363.39, a quick ratio of 363.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.86. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $11.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.44. The company has a market cap of $105.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.66.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.74 million during the quarter. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 154.05% and a positive return on equity of 13.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Murphy purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.54 per share, for a total transaction of $75,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,000 shares in the company, valued at $716,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $183,100 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WMC. Bank of America dropped their price target on Western Asset Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

