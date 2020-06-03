Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,660 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in LPL Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,961,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,622,000 after acquiring an additional 24,160 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 3,443,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,683,000 after buying an additional 775,632 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,166,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,940,000 after acquiring an additional 359,305 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its stake in LPL Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 1,431,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in LPL Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,370,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,452,000 after acquiring an additional 16,710 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LPLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. CSFB increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.30.

LPLA opened at $73.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.70. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $32.01 and a 1 year high of $99.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.36. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 59.55%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

