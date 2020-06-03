Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,160 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,234 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Financial Northwest were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FFNW. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in First Financial Northwest by 44.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,608 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 930,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,345,000 after purchasing an additional 8,724 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in First Financial Northwest by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 25,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the period. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FFNW stock opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.23 and its 200 day moving average is $12.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.19 million, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.50. First Financial Northwest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $15.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 6.54%. On average, equities analysts predict that First Financial Northwest, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is 38.83%.

FFNW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine cut First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

In related news, Director Ralph C. Sabin bought 4,000 shares of First Financial Northwest stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $39,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,721.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Riccobono purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.22 per share, for a total transaction of $46,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,745.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 14,500 shares of company stock worth $151,725 in the last three months. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

